Armed MAGA rioter who threatened to 'put a bullet in' Nancy Pelosi on live TV pleads guilty

Georgia resident Cleveland Meredith Jr., an armed Capitol rioter who threatened to kill Nancy Pelosi, has now pleaded guilty to sending threatening communications and faces up to five years in jail.

CNN reports that Meredith, who earlier this year told a judge that he was "just having fun" with his deadly threats, is due to be sentenced in December after his guilty plea.

Even though the maximum sentence is five years, prosecutors previously said they'll seek two years in prison.

Meredith drove from Georgia to Washington D.C. to attend the January 6th "Stop the Steal" rally armed with two guns and 2,500 rounds of ammunition. As the Capitol riots were taking place, he texted a relative about his desire to murder Pelosi and by saying he planned on "putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV."

CNN notes that, at his prison hearing, Meredith admitted to sending the threatening text, although he claimed that it was mere "political hyperbole" and not a credible threat.

In addition to Meredith, CNN reports that six other MAGA rioters pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Friday.