Pennsylvania man who blamed 'Antifa' for MAGA riot chaos sentenced to house arrest for storming Capitol

On Tuesday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Gary Wickersham, an 81-year-old Chester County, Pennsylvania man, has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest, plus three years probation, for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"In federal court in Washington Tuesday, Gary Wickersham, 81, was additionally ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $500 in restitution toward the $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol caused by those rejecting the 2020 election results," reported Ximena Conde. "'The courts have to ensure that the deterrent value of our sentencing laws are such that we deter … not just you, but others in the future, from engaging in that type of conduct,' said U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth, denying the defense’s request for a probation-only sentence."
Lamberth said that the home confinement in lieu of jail time, which will still allow him to leave his house for his job, medical appointments, and church services, was a special case because of Wickersham's advanced age.
Wickersham was turned in to the FBI by his own acquaintances, who had received text messages from him during the attack. He initially told federal agents, baselessly, that the Capitol demonstration turned into a riot because of agitation by "antifa" agent provocateurs, and that Democrats deliberately removed security measures to maximize the violence of the event.