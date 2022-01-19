'I'm really ashamed': Regretful Capitol rioter begs for leniency during sentencing

A regretful military veteran from Missouri was sentenced to 30 days of home detention, three years’ probation and 60 hours of community service for his participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 of last year, The Kansas City Star reports.

Carey Jon Walden, 48, was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building.

“If I could take it all back, I would,” Walden told the judge before his sentencing. “I didn’t see a lot (of) what I saw on TV when I was there. It was a terrible day, and I’m really ashamed of myself that I was a part of that.

“I wish I hadn’t been there, and I’m sorry that I did that," he said.



But according to U.S District Judge Dabney Friedrich, Walden's "criminal conduct was very serious.”

“He was a willing participant in a riot, or an insurrection, that undermined our democratic electoral process and values,” she said, adding that "his presence and his active participation in the attack on the Capitol subjected law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect the Capitol and those who work there to greater risk.”

Read more at The Kansas City Star.

