Judge tells MAGA rioter who stormed Capitol dressed in caveman costume to leave his 'fantasy world'

Aaron Mostofsky, who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, is pleading for leniency as he faces a sentence within the range of 10-16 months, POLITICO's Kyle Cheney reports.

Cheney reports that the federal judge presiding over the case believed that Mostofsky was remorseful and that his actions on Jan. 6 were out of character.

"Almost as if this were a play, a performance, dressed up as a caveman...as if this were some fantasy game.," the judge said. "I hope you'll leave some of this fantasy world behind."

Mostofsky -- who is the son of Steven Mostofsky, a state court judge in Brooklyn -- was ultimately sentenced to eight months in prison.

