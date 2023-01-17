Former Marine One helicopter crew member sentenced to jail after rioting for Donald Trump

A Maryland man who had served as a helicopter crew member under President George W. Bush was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

John D. Andries, 37, of Piney Point, Maryland, had pleaded guilty last August 23 to a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered $2,000 restitution and three years of supervised release, the Department of Justice reported.

Andries arrest had drawn extra attention in 2021 after CNN had obtained records showing that “he served in the Marine Corps from 2004 to 2009 and was assigned to the Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the unit responsible for transporting the president, Raw Story reported in March, 2021. He was listed as a helicopter crew chief, but not a pilot, on Marine One.

"Andries illegally entered the Capitol Building through a broken window near the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:15 p.m., just two minutes after rioters’ initial breach at that location,” the DOJ reported. “Once inside, he proceeded to the Crypt and was among rioters who attempted to push past U.S. Capitol Police officers. Eventually he and others were able to surge forward past the officers and further into the building.”

Andries then made his way to the House of Representatives Chamber, where he filmed himself saying, “Think they’re scared yet” and “I think the police have gotten the message, we ain’t backing down," according to DOJ.

And after exiting the Capitol, Andries filmed himlself again, stating ““I think we’re on the right side of history.”

Andries’ sentence was below the 15-to-21 months estimated in his plea agreement. Federal judges are not bound to follow the guidelines.