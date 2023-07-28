Judge delivers swift smackdown to MAGA rioter's lawyer: 'He didn't plead guilty to trying to help!'

Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Friday showed little patience for an attorney representing MAGA rioter Thomas Sibick when they tried to argue their client was trying to "help" the police officer he admitted to assaulting.

As reported by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the attorney representing the 37-year-old Sibick on Friday tried to convince Judge Jackson that he got caught up in "commotion" during the riot and was actually trying to "help" former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, whose badge and radio he stole.

At this point, recounts MacFarlane, Judge Jackson stepped in to shut down the attorney's argument.

"But he pleaded guilty [to] assaulting, resisting, impeding police," she said incredulously. "He didn't plead guilty to trying to help!"

Jackson went on to note that Sibick walked toward Fanone while he was "screaming" in pain while trying to fight off other rioters.

Shortly after this, Fanone himself addressed the court to argue that Sibick took his "lifeline" when he swiped his radio, as it rendered him unable to call for help.

"Mr. Sibick, in an act of cowardice, stripped me of my badge, the emblem of my duty," said Fanone. "My radio is my lifeline. It was all I had in those moments to call for help. It was taken to be used as a trophy!"