Kentucky woman added to her husband’s indictment for allegedly pepper spraying cops at MAGA riot

More than a year after her husband was charged with attacking a line of Capitol police officers with chemical irritants, Shelly Stallings of Morganfield KY has joined him and two others in a 13-count indictment related to the January 6 insurrection.

Stallings, 42, is the wife of Peter Schwartz, a “traveling welder and convicted welder” who faces an array of felony and misdemeanor charges, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported today.

“According to federal prosecutors, Stallings and Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Virginia, were named as additional defendants in a superseding indictment that previously included Stallings' husband, Peter Schwartz, and a Santa Ana, California man, Jeffrey Brown,” the newspaper reported.

Maly’s arrest last month was reported at RawStory.com.

“All four defendants are accused of spraying a chemical irritant, pepper spray, at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building,” according to a Department of Justice news release. “Maly, Schwartz, and Brown previously pleaded not guilty to charges.”

In the original FBI complaint against Schwartz, he is quoted as posting this on Facebook: “All the violence from the left was terrorism. What happened yesterday was the opening of a war. I was there and whether people will acknowledge it or not we are now at war. It would be wise to be ready!”

The Courier-Journal reported that Schwartz “was supposed to be at a rehabilitation facility on Owensboro on Jan. 6.” As to Schwartz’ wife Stallings, it reported that, “it was not immediately clear whether Stallings had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.”

Stallings “is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon,” according to the DOJ news release.