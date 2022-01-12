He sent a selfie to a federal agent after storming the Capitol – now he faces 6 months in prison

A New York man who sent a selfie to a federal agent from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor parading charge, WUSA9 reports.

Thomas Fee faces up to 6 months in prison after his guilty plea to the Class B misdemeanor.

According to court records, Fee was identified after he texted a picture and video of himself inside the Capitol to his girlfriend's brother, who also happened to be a special agent with the U.S. Diplomatic Service, who then passed on the messages to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

According to a criminal complaint, Fee wrote he was "at the tip of the spear" in one message. He also sent a video recording of a crowd inside the building shouting about "tyranny."

Fee is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1.

SmartNews