MAGA rioter's 19-year-old son tells court his father wanted civil war

Jackson Reffitt, the 19-year-old son of accused MAGA rioter Guy Reffitt, testified in court on Thursday -- as a witness for the prosecution.

As relayed by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, Jackson Reffitt told the court that his father attended meetings of the Three Percenters militia in his home state of Texas, and that he engaged in increasingly violent rhetoric after former President Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Jackson Reffitt said he started becoming "paranoid" about his father's intentions after the election, and he told a prosecutor that he talked about doing "something big" multiple times, according to MacFarlane.

READ MORE: Barr reveals new details of his resignation after delivering Trump bad news about his 'clown show' lawyers

Additionally, Guy Reffitt started sending messages to his family raising the prospect of civil war over Trump's election loss.

"We did it in the CIVIL WAR and now we are doing it again," read one message. "It's the government that is going to be destroyed in this fight."

Another message sent to the family read, "We are about to rise up.... look up Maybury (sic) v. Madison 1803.. it will help explain this scenario."

Jackson Reffitt got so concerned that he at one point Googled how to tip off the FBI about his own father -- an action that he said he felt "dirty" doing.

Read MacFarlane's full coverage of the testimony at this link.

NOW WATCH: Trump erupted in third-person rant after Barr told reporter that he'd found no evidence of fraud