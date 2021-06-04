Capitol rioter who accused cops of 'protecting pedophiles' served prison time for raping a 14-year-old girl

A California man arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 -- who heckled police officers by accusing them of "protecting pedophiles" -- once served jail time for the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl, CNN reports.
Prosecutors say Sean McHugh fought with police as the mob of Trump supporters tried to breach the Capitol. Police body cam footage captured McHugh yelling, "You guys like protecting pedophiles?" "you're protecting communists," "I'd be shaking in your little s--t boots too," and, "there is a Second Amendment behind us, what are you going to do then?"
As CNN points out, McHugh was convicted in 2010 on a state charge of unlawful sex with a minor. He was sentenced to 240 days in jail (which he did not serve the full term) with four years of probation. The victim was 14-years-old and McHugh was 23 when the crime occurred.
McHugh has been charged with eight federal crimes in regards to the riot, including trespassing charges and charges of obstructing congressional proceedings and assaulting police officers with a dangerous weapon. He has entered a plea yet.