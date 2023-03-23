Caribbean nations support Mexico as it targets US-based gun manufacturers with lawsuit

Haiti- bound semiautomatic weapons that were seized in Miami by Homeland Security Investigations. - Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/TNS
The Bahamas and several other Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, have banded together to support the government of Mexico in a lawsuit against gun manufacturers in the United States. Mexico is arguing that gun manufacturers’ marketing and distribution practices are facilitating the trafficking of arms in the country and fueling powerful drug cartels. The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador first sued U.S.-based manufacturers in August in federal court in Massachusetts, seeking to hold them responsible for the arms trafficking it argues is leading to violence in Mexico. But t...