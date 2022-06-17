Hitler-praising GOP candidate said Trump accuser 'probably enjoyed' being assaulted by him
Carl Paladino (Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP)

Newly unearthed comments made by Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino show that he once disparaged a woman who accused former President Donald Trump of sexual assault -- and told her she "probably enjoyed" it.

CNN reports that, in a since-deleted tweet from 2020, the New York candidate told a woman who accused Trump of assaulting her to "get a life" and added that "you probably enjoyed the slap at the time."

CNN has also unearthed comments made by Paladino in 2016 in which he alleged that Black Americans are "held hungry and dumb" and were "conditioned" to vote for Democrats.

This is far from the first time Paladino has made highly controversial and flat-out racist statements.

Just last year, for example, Paladino praised late Nazi leader Adolf Hitler as "the kind of leader we need today," before going on to gush that the late Fuhrer was "inspirational" and "a doer."

Paladino has since insisted that he didn't mean to praise Hitler and acknowledged he should have cited Winston Churchill as the kind of leader America needs.

And in 2016, Paladino expressed a desire to see then-first lady Michelle Obama "let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."

