'Almost funny': Trump co-defendant ridiculed for claiming he can't find a Florida lawyer

Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager recently charged alongside Donald Trump in the case regarding his alleged mishandling of classified government documents, says he cannot find a lawyer in the state of Florida -- a claim experts are calling a "comical" attempt to delay the case.

NBC News reported reported Tuesday that delaying the trial could benefit Trump politically, especially since the outcome could heavily influence voters in the 2024 election.

Dick Gregorie, a 40-year veteran prosecutor in Florida, says De Oliveira's claim he can't find a lawyer is “almost funny."

“Here’s a guy from Palm Beach and he can find a lawyer in Washington, D.C., but in the busiest criminal district in the country, in the Southern District of Florida, he’s not able to find a lawyer? It’s almost funny," Gregorie said.

Also read: One-time Republican whacks NYT's David Brooks for shifting blame for Trump onto liberals

Trump’s personal aide Walt Nauta, who is also indicted in the classified documents case, also postponed entering his not guilty plea, claiming the same difficulty finding an attorney licensed in the state.

Dave Aronberg, the state attorney in Palm Beach County, said the claim is a "delay tactic."

“I’ll walk outside, in a couple of minutes I’m going to trip over at least three lawyers who are admitted into the Southern District of Florida. You’ve got to watch your step," he said.

Prosecutors say De Oliveira lied to the government by denying knew of any classified files at Mar-a-Lago despite his role in moving them. He then allegedly tried to delete security video at the resort to hide the movement from the Justice Department.

Read the full report at NBC News.