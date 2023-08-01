De Oliveira can still cut deal with DOJ – but Trump co-defendant likely running out of time: ex-FBI official

Carlos De Oliveira , the Mar-a-Lago property manager who last week became the third person indicted in connection with the special counsel’s probe of Donald Trump ’s handling of classified documents, likely still has a window through which he could cut a deal to cooperate prosecutors, but it could soon close on him.

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe said Monday during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that De Oliveira, who was named in Thursday’s superseding indictment , wouldn’t be in a great bargaining position should he decide to pursue a cooperation deal.

De Oliveira was charged in connection with an alleged plot to conceal classified documents with Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, and he was charged with four counts including conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to investigators.

Cooper asked McCabe if the ship on a cooperation agreement had “already sailed.”

“Well, the ship hasn’t sailed, but they're pulling up the anchor and getting ready to go," McCabe said. "It's not optimal to try to cooperate after you've been indicted, but it's also not impossible."

“What it would require is for Mr. De Oliveira to decide that he's going to part ways with a former president and then to negotiate with DOJ to broker some sort of a deal, which would invariably require him to plead to some lesser charge or one of the charges on the indictment, and then he would have to provide witness testimony and evidence and, you know, testify at trial, those sorts of things.”

McCabe said that De Oliveira has already hurt his chances of cutting a deal with prosecutors, noting he was caught lying by the FBI, which is reflected on one of the charges against him.

“That's a false statement to federal official, and so he's already somewhat damaged as a potential witness,” McCabe said.

“So the chances of him pulling all this together and cooperating successfully it's getting more remote as time goes by, but it's not quite impossible yet.”

