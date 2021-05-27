Ambassador Caroline Kennedy considered for role in Biden administration: report

President Joe Biden considering the only surviving child of President John F. Kennedy for a role in his administration, according to a new report by The Washington Post.

"President Joe Biden is giving serious consideration to nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve in a high-profile ambassadorial role, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. Biden is considering nominating her for another posting in Asia but details of where she might be asked to serve are still in flux, according to the individual who has knowledge about the ambassadorial selection process who spoke on the condition of anonymity," the newspaper reported.

"Biden is expected to soon announce his first major tranche of political ambassadorial nominations, according to White House officials. The Associated Press has previously reported that he is expected to nominate former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve in China, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in India, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in Japan, and former deputy secretary of state Tom Nides to Israel," the newspaper reported.