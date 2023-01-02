Jan. 6 organizer expects Mike Lindell to end 'mistake' campaign for RNC chair
Mike Lindell speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Caroline Wren, an organizer for Jan. 6 protests and a senior adviser for Kari Lake, said that she opposes MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for Republican National Committee chair because it would hurt former President Donald Trump's chances at re-election in 2024.

Wren told conservative podcaster Steve Bannon on Monday that she expected Lindell to drop out of the race.

"I expect it will only be [Ronna McDaniel] and [Harmeet Dhillon] on the ballot now," she explained. "Mike Lindell is a good friend. I love him so much. But we have to look at people and where they're best served. And I don't know about you, but I want President Trump back in office. Mike Lindell is the greatest asset to President Trump. He's the best surrogate. I've been to over 100 Trump rallies. He's been at every single one."

"The RNC chair has to remain neutral," Wren continued. "And so taking Mike Lindell off the field for helping Donald Trump in 2024 to me is a mistake. He is too strong of an asset to do it."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

