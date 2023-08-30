Hurricane Idalia sends massive tree crashing into DeSantis' home

Hurricane Idalia sent a massive tree crashing into Governor Ron DeSantis Florida home as his wife and three children cowered inside, Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted Wednesday.
The 100-year-old oak smashed into the roof of the governor's mansion in Tallahassee. Nobody was hurt, the First Lady said.
The storm came ashore near Keaton Beach, on Florida's northwest coast, as a category 3 Wednesday morning, bringing winds as high as 125 mph.
"100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee," Casey DeSantis wrote, sharing a picture of the downed tree. "Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured. Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm."
DeSantis, who is running to become the Republican presidential nominee, was not at home.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported that as many as 44,000 customers were without power this Wednesday morning, but the power was quickly restored by the city.