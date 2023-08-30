Hurricane Idalia sends massive tree crashing into DeSantis' home

During his initial interview with the FBI in Chattanooga, Tenn., in July 2021, Beals admitted to being in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, but denied going inside the Capitol building, even though there were photos and videos showing him there.

According to an affidavit attached to his case, Beals came back to the FBI Chattanooga office in October 2021 to complain about his security clearance being revoked at the Tennessee Valley Authority, where he worked as a union carpenter.

“At this time, Beals was advised that it is a crime to lie to federal agents during the course of an investigation,” an FBI special agent wrote in the affidavit. “Beals advised he understood. He was asked again if he had entered the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021, and again he denied entering the Capitol. He was shown photographs of himself…. He advised the photos must be faked or doctored. Your affiant recognized tattoos on Beals hand and neck. I pointed out these tattoos in the photos that Beals has on his hand and neck. Beals stated that many people had the same tattoos and continued to deny entering the Capitol building.”

According to the affidavit, Beals approached the Capitol as rioters dismantled temporary barriers constructed from bike racks and he went to the Lower West Plaza, where he pushed against barricades and yelled at police officers: “F--- you! I’ll bet your mama’s proud of your bitchass!”

The government alleges that Beals entered the Capitol twice from two different locations.

This is the second time this week Beals has found himself in a dispute over what’s true and what’s not.

Beals made his initial appearance last week in federal court in Knoxville, Tenn. He testified under oath that he was driving a FedEx route, and Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook set his conditions of release accordingly to allow him to maintain employment.

But a FedEx official subsequently told Raw Story that Beals had never driven a route for the company and would not be doing so in the future. The official added that Beals had been engaged by an independent contractor that handles ground deliveries for FedEx, but the independent contractor had cut ties with Beals as of Monday.