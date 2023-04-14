Cash App founder's murder was over dispute involving attacker's sister: court records
Photo: Wikipedia Commons

According to newly-released court records, the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee took place after the alleged murderer, Nima Momeni, stabbed the tech mogul over a disagreement involving Momeni’s younger sister, The Daily Beast reported.

"A witness told authorities that Momeni approached Lee in a hotel room on April 3 and questioned him about “whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate.” Lee then told Momeni that “nothing inappropriate had happened,” The Beast's report stated. "Later that night, Lee traveled to the sister’s apartment on Mission Street. He and Momeni got into an elevator together, and according to the documents they got into Momeni’s white BMW and drove to a 'dark and secluded' area."

It was soon after that Lee was stabbed. He called 911 and roamed the streets looking for help, but ultimately died from his injuries.

