Trump 'nervous' and 'blindsided' about Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before Jan 6 committee: report

Former President Donald Trump was bracing for an explosive day of testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide and assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows, CNN reports.
Hutchinson had previously testified to the Jan. 6 committee that Trump approved of death threats against then-Vice President Mike Pence that were chanted by rioters at the U.S. Capitol.
A person close to Trump who spoke to CNN said the former president is nervous about Tuesday's hearing, which will feature live testimony from Hutchinson and "present recently obtained evidence."
"He definitely wasn't expecting a twist like this," said the person close to Trump.
READ MORE: Trump’s intel director feared Jan. 6: ‘He expressed concern it could spiral out of control’
"The former President and his allies are planning to cast Hutchinson as a junior aide who had little influence inside the West Wing, despite her proximity to both the then-President and his then-chief of staff," CNN reports. "Hutchinson served in the Office of Legislative Affairs prior to becoming a top aide to Meadows and was an eyewitness to several key episodes leading up to January 6, in addition to witnessing some of Trump's real-time reactions that day."
Read the full report over at CNN.