'They're not here to hurt me': Aide testified Trump knew the J6 crowd was armed -- and didn't care

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided bombshell testimony as to what was being discussed backstage at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Hutchinson, who was a top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"When we were in the off-stage area tent behind the stage, [Trump] was very concerned about the shot, meaning the photograph that we would get, because the rally space wasn't full. One of the reasons, which I've previously stated, was because he wanted it to be full, and for people to not feel excluded because they had come far to watch him at the rally and he felt the [magnetometers] were at fault for not letting everybody in, but another leading reason, and likely the primary reason is because he wanted it full, and he was angry at that -- that we weren't letting people through the [magnetometers] with weapons, the Secret Service deems as weapons and are weapons. but when we were in the off stage announce tent, I was part of a conversation, I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the president say something to the effect of, 'I don't f*cking care that they have weapons, they're not here to hurt me. Take the [magnetometers] away, let the people in, they can march the Capitol from here. Let the people in, take the [magnetometers] away."

"Just to be clear, is it your understanding that the president wanted to take the [magnetometers] away and said that the armed individuals were not there to hurt him?" Cheney asked. "That's a fair assessment," Hutchinson replied.

"The issue wasn't with the amount of space available in the official rally area only, but instead, that people did not want to have to go through the [magnetometers]," Cheney said.

