Cassidy Hutchinson stands by 'all' of her explosive testimony as Republicans lash out to defend Trump

Republicans have been lashing out at former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson after her bombshell testimony before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On his Truth Social platform, without providing any evidence, Trump claimed Hutchinson "made up phony and completely outrageous stories" and falsely claimed Hutchinson had been "caught in a ridiculous lie." He also called her a "phony social climber."

But the attacks are complicated by Hutchinson's history.

"Worked for Steve Scalise, Ted Cruz & Mark Meadows. Cassidy Hutchinson was fully dug-in and a true believer. So there’s a lot of nervousness out there tonight. The lame attempts to discredit her testimony demonstrate the levels of anxiety," argued civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill.

Yet the attacks continued, as was noted by select committee member Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

"Watching the desperation of Trump world to discredit the brave Cassidy Hutchinson reminds me of…. Everything Trump does when he is busted and cornered," Kinzinger wrote.

On Wednesday, Hutchinson addressed the attacks in a statement issued through attorneys Jody Hunt and William Jordan, CNN's Jake Tapper reported.

“Ms. Hutchinson stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol," the statement read.

Some Trump White House officials believe Hutchinson's testimony.

"Cassidy Hutchinson is my friend," wrote former Trump White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah Griffin.



"I knew her testimony would be damning. I had no idea it’d be THIS damning," she wrote. "To anyone who would try to impugn her character, I’d be glad to put you in touch [with the select committee] to appear UNDER OATH."

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said, "I know her. I don't think she is lying."

