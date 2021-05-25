Catholic priest who spread COVID lies blames 'cancel culture' for his forced resignation

A Catholic priest known for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 has been asked to resign from his Wisconsin post, the Kansas City Star reports.
Rev. James Altman, who was the pastor of St. James the Less Roman Catholic Church in La Crosse announced that Bishop William Callahan considers him to be "divisive and ineffective." According to Altman, "cancel culture" is responsible for his stepping down and "no good Catholic" would want him removed.
"If the left whines, like they do, like a spoiled brat often enough, they succeed in canceling so many voices of truth," Altman said. "And now that they are whining like, if I may say it, the pansy babies that they are, to cancel me."
"I regret to inform you, they want my head on a platter," he said. "They want my head now, for speaking the truth. I apparently have created enemies in the hierarchy."
As the Kansas City Star points out, Altman's rants about COVID-19 have been causing controversy for the past year. In April, a flier circulated in his church declared that the COVID vaccine is a dangerous "experimental drug."
"It is diabolical for anyone to virtue-signal/shame/compel you to take such an experimental drug — making you nothing other than a GUINEA PIG," the flier read. "How does that make you feel? How does it make you feel to see the government, the media and even some in the Catholic Church shaming you in to (sic) being a GUINEA PIG?"