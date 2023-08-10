Catholic school football coach threatened to call 911 on reporter investigating racist comments
Coach Richard Sanchez (Photo via @CNHighSchool Twitter account)

The coach of a California Catholic high school has been accused of threatening a reporter with calling 911 on him after he was given permission to attend practice as long as he only talked about football and not accusations of racist conduct.

According to the editors of the Press Democrat, staff writer Gus Morris was given the okay to attend football practice at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa by the principal, however, after the Press Democrat published accusations about the alleged comments made by coach Richard Sanchez, things changed.

The report documents how 17-year-old Lonzo Arterberry claims that was kicked off the football team and expelled after complaining about Sanchez’s behavior, which has led to a lawsuit.

In spite of this controversy, Press Democrat reporter Morris, in a series of text messages (published by the Press Democrat) was given assurances he could show up on campus with restrictions.

According to the new report, "Sanchez gave the reporter no explanation for demanding his exit," after players alerted him of the reporter's presence after a few minutes, with the coach reportedly insisting, "You don’t deserve a reason,” and stating he would call 911 if Morris didn't leave.

“Sanchez walked over to me and said, ‘I told you that you couldn’t be here. You clearly don’t listen,’ ” Morris claimed.

"Morris repeated what he’d told Sanchez in his earlier text: [school president] Norman had granted permission to come on campus to discuss football. Sanchez denied that Norman said that and added that he would dial 911 if Morris didn’t leave campus," the report states.

"According to Lonzo’s lawsuit, Sanchez gave players such nicknames as 'Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Green Card and Gardener.' Lonzo contends he was cut from the team after his family brought their concerns to school officials following the 2022 football season. On Feb. 28, Lonzo publicly talked about his concerns at Cardinal Newman during a Santa Rosa City Council meeting. On March 10, he received an email stating he was expelled effective March 8," the report adds.

