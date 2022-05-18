Catholic high school lacrosse player with swastika on his leg hurled racial abuse at opposing team: report

People are wondering why a lacrosse player from an Ohio Catholic high school with a swastika on his calf was allowed to play with the tattoo on open display while also hurling racial slurs against opposing players, Cleveland.com reports.
During the match between Orange and Lake Catholic High School, another attendee also allegedly used racial slurs against the team.
In a letter to parents, Orange superintendent Dr. Lynn Campbell confirmed the incidents took place and said that an investigation is underway.
\u201cI\u2019m Jewish, so it hit pretty close to home,\u201d Orange High School student and photographer Rachel Glazer said of a swastika drawn by a Lake Catholic lacrosse player on his right leg. \u201cIt\u2019s crazy how much anti-Semitism is on the rise." Photo: Rachel Glazer https://www.cleveland.com/highschoolsports/2022/05/im-jewish-so-it-hit-pretty-close-to-home-orange-students-reflect-on-use-of-swastika-by-lake-catholic-lacrosse-player.html\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/dcnuB0ShuS— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) 1652827258
"It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of an incident that occurred last night on campus during the men’s lacrosse game against Mentor Lake Catholic High School. Our players reported seeing a swastika painted on the leg of a Lake Catholic player, and subsequently, alumni and parents reported that a visitor was using racist slurs toward our team," the letter read. "I have spoken to the President of Lake Catholic who shared that he and the Diocese are aware of the magnitude of this situation. He confirmed that they are addressing the incidents, and he is very apologetic and obviously, does not approve of these behaviors. It is important to note that student discipline is confidential, so it is likely that we will not be made aware of this player’s consequences."
It's not known if the swastika was drawn on the player's leg or if it's a tattoo.