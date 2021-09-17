'Genius' Madison Cawthorn mocked for claiming the Constitution prohibits airlines from requiring vaccinations
Cawthorn for Congress camapign ad screenshot

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is once again being mocked, this time for yet again not understanding the very basics of American democracy.

On Thursday the Republican from North Carolina claimed it is "illegal" and unconstitutional for airlines to require passengers to be vaccinated, because “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States."

That last part has a tiny shred of truth to it. Just not in the way Congressman Cawthorn thinks.

(Those inteested in the legal mechanics should examine this and this.)

Anyone could take a minute to come up with arguments why his claim is false, including that anyone driving a car is required to have a driver's license and insurance, and wear a seat belt.

The freshman Congressman was quickly mocked:

