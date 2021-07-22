Madison Cawthorn attacks Dr. Fauci: ‘We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law’

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying House Republicans will "prosecute" the esteemed immunologist and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), as a "pawn of the Chinese Communist Party" and for lying to Congress.

There is no evidence either of those claims are true.

Speaking to former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, the host of "Just the Truth" on the Real America's Voice website, Cawthorn falsely claimed Dr. Fauci has "directly lied to Congress," echoing a claim made by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Wednesday. Ellis, who claims to be a "constitutional law attorney," did not mention to Cawthorn that the House of Representatives does not have the power to criminally prosecute.

"I'll tell you when we take the majority back in 2022, I'll make sure consequences are doled out," Cawthorn promised. "But we want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law because I'll tell you to lie to the American people just to get your name in the news just to see your face on the cover of books just to get fame or fortune, I'll tell you, Dr. Anthony Fauci does not deserve either fame or fortune."

On Wednesday Cawthorn told Newsmax, “I think we should indict Jill Biden."

Watch:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn vows that if the GOP gains control of the House in 2022, he will "make sure that consequences are doled out" to Dr. Anthony Fauci: "We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law." pic.twitter.com/kFN0rGOCGJ

— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 22, 2021