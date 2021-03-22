Madison Cawthorn slammed for 'verifiably false' lie Biden relief bill doesn't include homeless vets
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is once again under fire, this time for lying that President Joe Biden's COVID relief bill doesn't include any funds to help homeless veterans. In a xenophobic tweet Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina who voted against the legislation, slammed Democrats for allocating $86 million for hotels for unaccompanied children crossing the border seeking asylum.

Many noted in response that the American Rescue Plan allocates billions for homeless vets, in addition to spending $1.6 billion via the Veterans' Administration's budget for homeless veterans.

Separately, the VA reports, the American Rescue Plan Act allocates $17 billion to help veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic, including funds to help 37,000 homeless veterans.

Cawthorn sits on just two House committees. One of them is the Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Many blasted him for not only voting against Biden's rescue plan, which is now law, but for not offering a single piece of legislation to help veterans, including none to help homeless veterans.

Others noted that in an attempt to delay passage of the bill, Republicans forced an oral reading of the legislation, delaying its passage by a full day.