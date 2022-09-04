MAGA voter: ‘It’s getting really old hearing democracy, democracy, democracy’

A voter who supported former President Donald Trump told CBS News on Sunday that Democrats focus too much on democracy and "it's getting really old."

On Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, correspondent Major Garrett hosted a panel of Trump supporters in response to President Joe Biden's warning that the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is "semi-fascist."

"Isn't democracy arguing, debating?" a Virginia Trump voted named Mary told Garrett. "So if the precedent has been set that you can question elections — I mean, you can question everything in a democracy."

"Sure," Garrett agreed.

"It's getting — somebody like me who's not a Republican or Democrat but I do support Trump — it's getting really old hearing 'democracy, democracy, democracy,'" Mary replied. "Because what we're doing is part of a democracy."

"And the way Joe Biden is dividing and the Democrats use it as a weapon, the term democracy has become a weapon," she added, "and it just means that if you're afraid that Republicans are a threat to democracy, what you're telling me is you're afraid Republicans are a threat to your power and your agenda. And so I think we need to go back and have a better understanding of what democracy actually is."

Another panelist disagreed with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about whether there would be "rioting" if Trump is indicted.

"If there was going to be any rioting in the streets it would be when the last election was stolen," the Trump voter insisted.

Watch the video below from CBS.