Court documents reveal why the Justice Department is so confident in their Jan. 6 lawsuits
Photo: Screen capture

Court documents in the discovery phase of many of the Jan. 6 insurrectionist trials has revealed why the Justice Department might be so confident about their case, noted legal analyst Marcy Wheeler.

Tweeting Monday, Wheeler posted an excerpt of a "boilerplate discovery notice" that revealed that the Justice Department and law enforcement is confident in their GeoFencing information because they obtained all of the phone records.

"Cell tower data for thousands of devices that connected to the Capitol's interior Distributed Antenna System (DAS) during the Capitol Breach (obtained from the three major telephone companies)," the court documents revealed.

Wheeler noted that scientist Matt Blaze had made the observation during the Jan. 6 attack that this information would be captured.

See her screen capture below and read the full court documents here.

