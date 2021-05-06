The census results just demolished one of the biggest lies that defined Trump's presidency

Former President Donald Trump was infamous for his cruelty and hostility to immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees from around the world. He slashed refugee admissions to their lowest levels in decades, and justified it with a simple message: "Our country is full."
But according to Vox, a new trove of data from the Census Bureau lays this bare as a lie. Not only is America not "full," its population growth is in catastrophic slowdown — and dependent on immigration to maintain its society and government in its current form.
"Economists broadly agree that population growth fuels economic growth in wealthy countries," wrote Nicole Narea. "But the recently released census figures show the US population grew by just 7.4 percent, or 331.5 million people, between 2010 and 2020 — the lowest rate since the 1930s. Projections suggest that, unless current trends change, those numbers could continue to diminish dramatically over the next two to three decades, with the population growing by just 78 million by 2060."
"Some parts of the US are already beginning to experience some of the downsides of population slowdown or decline: Shrinking tax bases in rural areas have made it harder for government budgets to support essential services, such as infrastructure and public schools," said the report. "As population growth slows, the pressure for cuts will likely grow. Meanwhile, the existing population will continue to age; by 2030, the Census Bureau estimates that one in five US residents will be of retirement age."
According to experts, noted the report, the U.S. will need to drastically increase immigration to change these trends — perhaps by up to a third.
"These kinds of increases in new, legal immigration can be used in tandem with programs to legalize the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US," said the report. "Researchers from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania found that the provisions in Biden's comprehensive immigration reform proposal granting legal status to undocumented immigrants would increase the size of the US population by more than 4 percent by 2050. That's because it would decrease their likelihood of emigrating and increase their birthrates."
All of which is a stark contrast with Trump's insistence that America was already "full."
