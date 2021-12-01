Far-right Christian church buys $1.2 million building across from Ohio State House
Center for Christian Virtue president Aaron Baer. (Screenshot/YouTube.com)

Center for Christian Virtue supporters will no longer be flocking to a Cincinnati church basement to lobby on far-right Christian conservative issues, such as abortion, race theory, LGBTQ rights, and religious freedom. The nonprofit has reportedly secured a building estimated at $1.25 million in Downtown Columbus - right across from the Ohio Statehouse (60 E. Broad Street).

Previously named Citizens for Community Values, the nonprofit made national headlines for protesting the Robert Mapplethorpe photography exhibit in Cincinnati in 1990. The collection heralded nude photos of children and LGBTQ culture. From 1991 to 2016, Center for Christian Virtue was led by Phil Burress, "a recovering porn addict who used the organization to campaign against pornography, promiscuity, obscenity, and other morality issues," according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The organization lobbied for a constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot to ban same-sex marriages and civil unions in Ohio in 2004. Ultimately, 11 years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled same-sex marriage is constitutionally protected in Obergefell v. Hodges and same-sex couples were allowed the freedom to marry.

"They have tripled their staff and have purchased a 15,000 sq. ft., six-story building, more determined than ever to bully Ohio backward, away from the progress we have achieved and will still win," reflected Alana Jochum, director of Equality Ohio, an LGBTQ rights group in the area.

"This building, for us, signifies the importance of having a strong Christian voice in not just Ohio politics but in American politics," said Center for Christian Virtue President Aaron Baer. "This is us saying we're going to be competing for ideas at the highest levels and have a real commitment to excellence in all that we do."

The building also requires renovations, which are estimated near $3.75 million. Fundraising efforts are scheduled to fill the void, which inherently implies community buy-in. The same community that will be up to vote in 2022 to carry on the organization's views on limiting health care for transgender children; opposing a bill to prohibit discrimination in housing, employment and public places based on sexual orientation and gender identity; and halting the legalization of marijuana in the state.

