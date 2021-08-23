'Unheard-of astronomical' scene as the death toll from Tennessee floods climbs

A torrential downpour over the course of a single day has decimated central Tennessee. Thus far 22 people have been declared dead and dozens of others are still missing. The flash floods poured from the sky delivering the area's biggest rainfall in a 24-hour period in history, reported The Tennesseean.
This disaster adds to growing fires, crushing drought and oppressive heat as Hurricane Henri bears down on New England. The storm came from the northwest and moved southeast across the area, growing in strength over the area.
Here is a MRMS reflectivity loop covering the duration of the western Middle Tennessee flash flood event this morni… https://t.co/9tnlZ8irEY— Randy Bowers (@Randy Bowers) 1629572484.0
Reports of 10+ inches of rainfall this morning, with rain continuing to fall, has created a life-threatening flash… https://t.co/0aFC2N9jmw— NWS Nashville (@NWS Nashville) 1629555212.0
"Between 8 and 15 inches of rain fell across Houston, Humphreys, Dickson and Hickman counties, according to the National Weather Service," the report cited. "In McEwen, located in Humphreys County, 14.5 inches of rain fell over 12 hours, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority. Local totals may approach 17 inches as more reports come in."
The Miami Herald reported that musician Loretta Lynn was safe after her ranch was caught in the flooding but her foreman is still missing.
"An unheard-of, astronomical type of statistic," characterized Krissy Hurley, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Nashville.
It was just four months ago that Nashville experienced heavy flooding when the area had more than seven inches of rain in 48 hours. This flood was more than twice the rain in half the time.
To help those in need you can donate locally to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Nashville's Community Resource Center updated its Amazon wish list, or the Humane Society of Tennessee.
See the shocking videos and photos below:
Assessing the damage in Waverly www.youtube.com
Tennessee Flooding Leaves At Least 10 Dead And Dozens Missing www.youtube.com
Almost 2 feet of rain in a single day swallows up portions of Middle Tennessee with rivers cresting at almost 10 fe… https://t.co/GxYXpHr7Oy— Michael Evon (@Michael Evon) 1629618512.0
Saturday afternoon on Hwy 70 in McEwen, TN. TDot crews were all over the place getting to work and I saw crews fr… https://t.co/X9mjj8dgqL— Steve Smith (@Steve Smith) 1629639351.0
🚨 | NEW: Floods in Tennessee have left at least 16 dead https://t.co/47qew1foUV— News For All (@News For All) 1629671840.0
The Tennessee National Guard was deployed to Humphreys County to assist residents after 15 inches of rain the area… https://t.co/bVYE5ZIecZ— ∼Marietta (@∼Marietta) 1629639059.0
The death toll has risen to 22 from yesterday’s floods in Tennessee. At least 60 people are missing. A video shows… https://t.co/hybbPKxDR2— PM Breaking News (@PM Breaking News) 1629672371.0
Watch: The death toll has risen to 16 and dozens are still missing after flash floods caused devastation in Central… https://t.co/93oqPc9cjR— The New York Times (@The New York Times) 1629652111.0
Tennessee storms yesterday, you’d swear the floods had a score to settle with cars. Hopefully the affected f… https://t.co/kxHmmBI0dH— Bumble Bee🐝 (@Bumble Bee🐝) 1629664096.0
This is Scott Kilburn. He is from Waverly, Tennessee. During the flood yesterday he jumped into the raging water… https://t.co/QuWK72DimR— 🐝Santa Vol 🍊🏈🎅🐝 (@🐝Santa Vol 🍊🏈🎅🐝) 1629632524.0
Just in: At least 21 deaths have now been confirmed amid extreme flooding in Waverly, according to the Humphreys Co… https://t.co/ZNSAhX1guu— Josh Breslow (@Josh Breslow) 1629661618.0
I know we're in the midst of a summer of flood, fires, and heat, but I feel like the fact that Tennessee just saw i… https://t.co/1qjLHOJ2pV— Brian Kahn (@Brian Kahn) 1629654477.0
BREAKING: Death toll rises in 22 in the Middle Tennessee floods, with dozens still missing https://t.co/sgtmMYw9Gs https://t.co/gQfU1Dmuzf— Sean Breslin (@Sean Breslin) 1629666233.0
The damage from flash floods in #Tennessee has been devastating. See how people are dealing with the aftermath.… https://t.co/mNa6ZARppR— RADIO LIMÓN (@RADIO LIMÓN) 1629669021.0
A flash flood has devastated Central Tennessee causing deaths of at least 10 people. 40 remain missing. 😔🙏DETAILS:… https://t.co/bS2A5cr4QD— Complex (@Complex) 1629650297.0
i know the floods in tennessee just west of nashville will not be everywhere because they were poor communities but… https://t.co/7eSWm0ON2P— RyneHambright (@RyneHambright) 1629643952.0
Y'all please keep middle Tennessee in your thoughts. We're experiencing more rain than usual in some areas. We had… https://t.co/Z23pBHM970— NorseyKelsey (@NorseyKelsey) 1629595113.0
From the flood in 2010 of my neighborhood... I had never seen such a turnout of volunteers as i did then.… https://t.co/FDSYRjhysE— clint otis (@clint otis) 1629671208.0