CEO makes video owning Fox News after they called him a socialist and predicted his company would fail
Former Fox News host Eric Bolling and CEO Dan Price (Photos: Screen capture)

Six years ago, CEO Dan Price revealed that he would raise the minimum salary of employees in his company to $70,000 a year. Right-wing media at Fox News and Fox Business laughed at him, mocked him, called him a socialist, and predicted that his company would fail and his staff would be on the bread line in short order. It was Dan Price who got the last laugh.

Doing a round of interviews, Price revealed that not only has his company not failed, it has flourished. The company, which handles credit card processing, has grown from doing $3 billion to $10 billion, he said, tripling their revenue.

Further, Price said that it's been a huge help to his staff. People bought their first homes, they put more money into their 401(k) accounts, they began having children, and turnover for the company dropped in half.

Conservatives like actor Mike Rowe spoke out against raising the minimum wage, with many turning to hyperbole to predict the end of the world due to socialism. Hosts like Rush Limbaugh, Eric Bolling, Stuart Varney and others did the same, twisting his corporate policy into claims America is somehow becoming Cuba.

See Price's video below: