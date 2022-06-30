Cesar Chavez’s former San Jose home is on the market for $2 million
The family home that Cesar Chavez lived in from 1951 to 1953 is seen on June 23, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. The family of Chavez is selling the home. - Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

SAN JOSE — Famed civil rights activist and labor leader Cesar Chavez’s family home, where he lived from 1951 to 1953, is on the market, and a local nonprofit is looking to purchase it. Located in East San Jose at 53 Scharff Ave. in a neighborhood originally known as “Sal Si Puedes” — meaning get out if you can — the property was designated a historical landmark by the San Jose City Council in August 1993. Chavez, who in 1962 co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with Dolores Huerta, lived in the San Jose home with his family for several years while working in nearby apricot orchards...