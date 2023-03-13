Objects go flying through the air as paternity hearing turns into an all-out brawl

Two people were arrested after a brawl broke out in an Indianapolis courtroom during a paternity suit, WTHR reported.

Video of the incident circulated the internet showing two families squaring off against each other and yelling obscenities. At one point, a woman charges at another woman, prompting a man to run towards the two and attack one of the women.

The man can be seen grabbing a computer monitor from a courtroom desk and throwing it into the ensuing brawl, striking one of the participants. Another person can be seen hurling a chair into the melee.

The man and another person can be seen landing blows on someone crouched on the floor while others join in.

IN OTHER NEWS: Elizabeth Warren: 'We know who's responsible' for startling SVB implosion

Throughout the 54-second video, not a single courtroom sheriff is on hand to break up the brawl. The Marion County Sheriff's office says more arrests could come in the future.

"It’s no secret that the Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be seriously short-staffed. Fortunately, we have recently won our lawsuit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board (ILETB). Thus, in the future the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) will be providing standardized training for our Deputies. This, coupled with obtaining pay increases will hopefully address our understaffing.”

The sheriff's office says two family members were arrested and criminal charges are being recommended for at least two more.

Watch the video below or at this link.