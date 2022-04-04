'Challenges at every turn': Wall Street CEO outlines three 'conflicting forces' pulling on the economy
On Monday, Axios reported that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is warning of three "important and conflicting forces" working against each other in the economy in his annual letter to shareholders.

"America and the rest of the world are facing the confluence of three important and conflicting forces," Dimon wrote. "A strong U.S. economy, which, we hope, has COVID-19 in its rearview mirror ... high inflation, which means rising interest rates and, importantly, the reversal of quantitative easing (QE) ... [and] the war in Ukraine and the accompanying humanitarian crisis, with its impact on the global economy in the short term, as well as its significant impact on the geopolitics of the future."

"We are facing challenges at every turn," concluded Dimon. "During this difficult time, we have a moment to put aside our differences, offer solutions and work with others in the Western world to come together in defense of democracy and essential freedoms."

Experts are carefully monitoring the BA.2 COVID subvariant, which is wreaking havoc in Europe and spreading rapidly in Florida but, so far, has not increased deaths or hospitalizations in the United States significantly. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is preparing to raise interest rates to try to slow down inflation, which could slow down economic growth. And there is little sign of any resolution in the Ukraine conflict, even as Russian forces have been withdrawing from the Kyiv capital region to focus on the eastern front.

