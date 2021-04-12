Chamber of Commerce groups scramble after big businesses protest voter suppression laws

There are well over 100 voter suppression laws being proposed in the United States after President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Irate Republicans across the country are endeavoring to stack the deck against Democrats by imposing rules under the guise of "voter fraud" precautions, reported the Washington Post.

Gerrymandering after the U.S. Census data is charted, voter I.D. laws, voter registration restrictions, bans on absentee ballot applications and new vote-by-mail rules are being imposed across all 50 states. According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) the new laws disproportionately impact communities of color and those who traditionally vote for Democrats.

Top Georgia Republicans tried to work behind closed doors with leading businesses in the state to "fix" the voter suppression bill. After a massive backlash, Trump Republicans called for massive boycotts of the companies, but others who rely on corporate money for campaigns worried about the impact on their fundraising.

"The Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and representatives of major corporations, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, worked directly with legislative leaders and the office of Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to exclude some of the more controversial proposals, according to people familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. Republicans agreed to drop, for instance, language barring most Georgians from voting by mail and curtailing early voting on weekends. They even expanded early-voting hours in the final bill," the Post reported.



Half a dozen people familiar with the process told the paper that Republicans were hoping to placate Trump's fans angry about losing the 2020 election and those fearful about their right to vote being suppressed by Trump's supporters.

Action from big business has now spread to Texas, Florida, Michigan and Arizona as voting rights activists are driving momentum for voting rights nationwide.

The Post revealed that Saturday more than 100 CEOs and corporate leaders held an online meeting to coordinate ways to use their power across the country to stop the voter suppression bills. The report explained that activists are hoping to not just stop the voter suppression bills but increase support for federal legislation for the new Voting Rights Act diminished by the Supreme Court in 2013.

"Donald Trump's 10 weeks of chaos have made Republicans vulnerable in every corner of this country," the Post cited Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA), who opposes Trumpism. "The conversations around election reform were rooted in the misinformation that the former president and those around him spread, leaving a crater inside the Republican Party. All because they wanted to overturn a fair election that unfortunately didn't turn out the way that we Republicans wanted it to."

Lawsuits are surely to move forward as the NAACP leads an effort against the law.

"This is a very surgical, precise act that is seeking to take away just the smallest margin of error so that they can decide who wins and who loses elections," said Georgia NAACP president James Woodall.

While Georgia may have signed their bill, other states should take heed of the business impact.

Read the full report from the Washington Post.