Chaotic day in Trenton as New Jersey Republicans cry ‘tyranny’ over vax rules

Republican lawmakers had a heated standoff with state troopers in the Statehouse Thursday after flouting a new policy requiring them to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter the legislative chambers.



The ruckus began when lawmakers were getting ready to take their seats ahead of their 1 p.m. session. Eight troopers blocked the Assembly doors when about half a dozen Republican lawmakers tried to enter without complying with the vaccine rules.

The legislators had entered the Statehouse earlier Thursday morning without incident, with security permitting anyone with building passes to enter without showing proof of vaccination.

Several of the lawmakers — the group included Assemblymen Parker Space (R-Warren), Brian Bergen (R-Morris), Hal Wirths (R-Warren), Serena DiMaso (R-Monmouth), Erik Peterson (R-Hunterdon), and Christopher DePhillips (R-Bergen) — shouted at the troopers as journalists crowded behind trying to document the drama.

“This is tyranny!” one yelled.

After several tense minutes, the troopers allowed the Republicans to enter the chambers, but barred reporters and photographers, even though all had their vaccine cards in hand.

On the Senate side, a handful of GOP senators walked into the chamber after a minor back-and-forth with troopers. But it appeared the senators relented, showed their vaccine cards, and were permitted entry.

The kerfuffle came one day after Republicans from both chambers filed a lawsuit against the State Capitol Joint Management Commission in an effort to block the new vaccine policy, which the commission approved in October.

“I think it’s an assault on the people’s house. Enough already,” DiMaso said. “I’m not against keeping people safe — of course I want everybody to be safe — but we’ve been coming in, we’ve had a deal. We wear masks around the building. When we’re in our seats, we take them off. What changed?”

An hour and a half after the Assembly’s session was supposed to start but hadn’t, DiMaso tweeted: “Speaker Coughlin has said that if we do not vacate the chambers in two hours we will be physically removed and/or carried out.”

A legal opinion from an Office of Legislative Services attorney issued Monday says presiding officers can keep lawmakers out of chambers if they violate the vaccination policy, but troopers cannot arrest them for it.

Peterson had plenty to say, as well.

“This is really not about COVID, folks. This is about denying the minority their right to speak out against policies that Phil Murphy and his minions in this house think that they want to shove down your throats, whether you like it or not. We have a Constitution, which I know is about Phil Murphy’s pay grade, but you know what, we need a governor who reads the Constitution, understands and respects it.”

He also took issue with the Senate starting their session while the Assembly delayed for hours.

“You can’t have two classes of Legislature,” Peterson said. “You can’t have one class on the floor and one not. There’s nothing in the Constitution saying I need to be vaccinated or pass a test. All it says is I have to be a certain age, live in my district a year, and get enough votes. And I’m allowed to come down here and represent my folks and speak out on issues that affect them.”

