Charges against ex-Marine who put Jordan Neely in a chokehold could come as early as Friday: report
NYPD officer (Paul Stein/Flickr)

The former Marine who was caught on video putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold before he died in a Manhattan subway station is expected to be charged as early as Friday, NBC4 reported.

The decision to charge 30-year-old Jordan Neely was made by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and will happen without being presented to a grand jury, according to the exclusive report from NBC4.

It's not yet known what charges will be filed. Penny's attorneys have previously said there was no way he "could have foreseen" the chokehold would have resulted in Neely's death.

IN OTHER NEWS: Pro-Trump congressman labelled an 'embarrassment' in scathing local news column

Neely, a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record for offenses including assault and disorderly conduct, was seen by witnesses acting aggressively toward passengers on a train at the Broadway-Lafayette station on May 1, although no one reported him physically attacking anyone. Penny was questioned by the NYPD that day and released.

SmartNews