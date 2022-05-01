Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster is being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, groping and various other forms of sexual misconduct. It made it all the more confusing that he has decided to make talking about sex education a key point of his campaign speech at Sunday's rally.
According to Herbster, he wants to take sex education out of schools and put it back in the home, where he said it "belongs."
See the video and comments below:
I think the problem is that we\u2019ve had too many people like Herbster attempt their \u201csex education\u201d on people that don\u2019t consent.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1651440003
Sex education prevents abuse, teen pregnancy, and STDs. Sex education is the anti-groominghttps://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Gillian Branstetter (@Gillian Branstetter) 1651441884
"Every child should learn like i did, in the cab of a truck with your dad pointing at the road construction jack hammer and saying, LIKE THAT."https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Billy Wayne Davis (@Billy Wayne Davis) 1651441876
No exceptions for incest on abortion.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Eric Garcia for Congress (@Eric Garcia for Congress) 1651440775
What are the odds that Herbster started his groping at home?https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Geo Steve (@Geo Steve) 1651441784
You mean sorta like the Duggar family?https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Christopher David (@Christopher David) 1651441213
Herbster: We're going to cause a rise in teen pregnancies.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@Miranda Yaver, PhD) 1651439785
Herbster has been accused of sexually groping multiple women. This creep should be as far away from talking to kids about sex as possible.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com) 1651440911
How does he know these women are all lying?https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520869196011253760\u00a0\u2026— Khashoggi\u2019s Ghost \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b (@Khashoggi\u2019s Ghost \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b) 1651440318
I had two entire days of sex education in Nebraska public schools. There\u2019s hardly any curriculum to scrutinize in the first place.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Morgan Keith (@Morgan Keith) 1651440592
Wait\u2026what?https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Fred Wellman (@Fred Wellman) 1651440295
The asshole is just trolling us now.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— Andrea R MD (@Andrea R MD) 1651440052
"A total of eight women have come forward to accuse Charles Herbster of groping them" https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-charles-herbster-eight-women-accuse-groping-1345776/\u00a0\u2026https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1520874083658829824\u00a0\u2026— philip lewis (@philip lewis) 1651441754