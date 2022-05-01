"That's why I came out here," said Trump. "It would have been easier for me to say, 'I'm not gonna come out.' I defend people when I know they're good. He's a good man. I came out here. Lotta people, by the way, David Bossie, right? This is the way it works, I mean, it's, uh, a lotta people say, and they look at you and they say, 'You don't have to do it, sir. You can—' I have to defend my friends. I have to defend people who are good. He was with us from the beginning."

He went on to say that he met people backstage at the rally who shook his hand and thanked him for being there despite the damaging allegations. Trump had more than 25 women who accused him of some form of misconduct, harassment or assault.

"He's been my friend for 30 years," Trump said of Herbster. "He's the most innocent human being — he's the last person to do any of this stuff. And even the stuff they're accusing him of — what do they say? He talked to somebody? He talked. It's a disgrace what they've done."

Herbster has been accused of groping two women at an event in 2019. One was Nebraska State. Sen. Julie Slama, a Republican.

"I coulda gotten out of this one real easy," said Trump. "I could've played golf. I coulda gone to the bach. I coulda done — and I'm here with Charles W. Charles W. Herbster. I said, 'Charles are you sure I have to come?' 'Please, sir, I'd like you to come.' It's so unfair. And his friends called me. They said we'd like you to come because it's so unfair and we can't let this stuff happen. You know, by the time he clears himself the election is over."

