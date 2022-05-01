Charles Herbster

Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster is being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, groping and various other forms of sexual misconduct. It made it all the more confusing that he has decided to make talking about sex education a key point of his campaign speech at Sunday's rally.

According to Herbster, he wants to take sex education out of schools and put it back in the home, where he said it "belongs."

See the video and comments below:




SmartNews