Trump rally speaker invokes ‘Jesus’ to 'cast out' women who say they were groped by Nebraska GOP candidate

Former NFL superstar Jack Brewer appeared at the Donald Trump rally in Nebraska Sunday, announcing Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

Herbster has faced criticism over the past week as a second woman has come forward with sexual harassment allegations, saying that he inappropriately groped her.

"Elizabeth Todsen said Mr. Herbster grabbed her at the dinner in Omaha and said details of the incident reported earlier this month by the Nebraska Examiner were correct," said the New York Times.

“For years I have struggled with an experience I had with Charles W. Herbster,” the accuser said in a statement through her lawyer. “At a political event in 2019, Herbster sexually groped me while greeting my table.”

But when Brewer took the stage at the Trump rally, he cited 8 or 9 women who are accusing him of sexual misconduct. It's unclear what information Brewer has about possible accusers that could be coming forward in the future.

Brewer then called on the Lord to cast the accusers out.

“now 8 or 9 women come out,” he said. “I cast that out in the name of Jesus!"

See the video below:



