Ex-Omaha mayor demands to know what GOP lawmaker was wearing when pro-Trump candidate assaulted her

On Thursday, explosive allegations rocked the Nebraska governor's race as eight women, including a Republican state senator, came forward to accuse Charles Herbster, a Republican megadonor and businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, of sexual assault.

Herbster, who also used to work as a beauty pageant judge, is accused of groping and forcibly kissing multiple women, and the state senator, Julie Slama, alleges he reached his hand up her skirt and touched her at a Douglas County GOP dinner event in 2019.

But some of Herbster's supporters are standing firm. According to Jon Kipper of KMTV 3 News Now, former Omaha Mayor Haul Daub, also an endorser of Herbster, questioned the timing of the story, and said he would like to question Slama on a witness stand, adding, "I'd like to ask her what she was wearing."

Slama, however, was quick to oblige — and posted a photo of the dress she was wearing on the night the alleged assault took place.

Aaron Sanderford from the Nebraska Examiner, which first broke the story, also came forward to explain the timing of the report, explaining that the assaults had been an "open rumor" for years and that it took months of interviewing reluctant, traumatized accusers — many of whom were themselves conservative Republicans who had supported Herbster's campaign — to corroborate and detail the story.