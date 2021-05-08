Republican has 'The Girl in my Bathtub' section on campaign website to explain dead paralegal

Attorney Charles Peruto, Jr. is challenging Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a progressive reformer.

"I have entered this race as a Republican because it is my belief the other fine Democratic candidates for District Attorney running against Krasner will eventually lose, because of the money behind him put up by George Soros," Peruto explains on his campaign website. "Having the firm belief that Larry Krasner will be the Democratic nominee, because of the millions he is able to spend, and the misinformation fed to the public by our liberal newspapers, I stand ready, willing, and able to face him in the Fall general election, and he won't know what hit him. We will be building a website with real facts from real cases with their outcome involving guns and gun violence."

He has built an interesting website:

www.PerutoForDA.com Screengrab.





"There shouldn't have to be a section for this on anyone's campaign site, but because some people will not let this go away, I must address it," he wrote. "In 2013, I was dating a girl for about 6 weeks, and didn't really know her."

"In short, the best way to start with this is the Medical Examiner's report. She was a .45 BAC. That means that 45% of her blood was alcohol!!! The cause of death was alcohol intoxication, but because she was found in my tub, everyone, including myself, assumed she drowned," he said. "The long story short is that I was not her only boyfriend, but it was my apartment where she expired. If it was another boyfriend's apartment, you would have never heard of the case."

Here's how the legal website Above The Law explained the case in 2014.

"Last May, a 26-year-old paralegal by the name of Julia Papazian Law was found dead in the bathtub of her boss and boyfriend, prominent Philadelphia defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. The news set tongues wagging in Philly. It had all the elements of a tabloid tale: a beautiful young woman, a wealthy and successful lawyer, and possible organized-crime connections. (Peruto has represented such prominent alleged Mob figures as Joey Merlino and Nicodemo Scarfo.) Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams convened a grand jury to investigate Julia Law's death," David Lat wrote.

But in the end, Williams issued a one line statement: "The investigation into the death of Julia Law has concluded and there was no evidence of criminal activity found."



