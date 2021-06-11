WATCH: Trump supporter says home delivery of marijuana is 'actually slavery'

Screengrab.
One of Donald Trump's most prominent supporters argued that home delivery of marijuana was "actually slavery."
Zachary Petrizzo of Salon posted video of Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA making his comments.
"And here's why, because we live in an abundant society," Kirk said.
"We live in a place where you can have, literally, weed delivered to your front door. It's like, 'What?' And somehow, 'Oh that's liberty,'" he continued as he waved his hands.
"No, that's actually slavery," he argued.
Watch:
Here is the clip where Charlie Kirk says ordering weed is actually "slavery." pic.twitter.com/K8gh15m5Oh
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) June 11, 2021