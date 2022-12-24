Charlie Kirk threatens to wreck GOP's 2024 prospects if it doesn't oust Ronna McDaniel as RNC chair

Republican and founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk has issued a first salvo in his attempt to replace GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel by issuing a warning that his organization and affiliated groups will withdraw their support if they do not approve of party leadership.

Kirk has been vocal in his support for replacing McDaniel with Harmeet Dhillon, a popular GOP member from the California GOP Committee, and he recently staged a straw poll that ended up in her favor at an organizational event in Phoenix. Dhillon gained recognition and fame as a legal consultant for former President Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Post, Kirk sent an email to over 150 members of the Republican National Committee putting them on notice that his organization, supporters, staff and affiliated group will leave the party unless drastic changes were implemented.

In the message obtained by the Washington Post, Kirk said, "How do we plan to win in 2024 if you so boldly reject listening to the grassroots, our donors, and the biggest organizations and voices in the conservative movement?"

The message continued with threatening language that Kirk and his organization would ensure that "we will have the most stunted and muted Republican Party in the history of the conservative movement, the likes of which we haven't seen in generations" if their demands continued to be ignored.

Kirk has used the opportunity to introduce his new initiative called the Mount Vernon Project which will position selected leaders to run for statewide office. Kirk let RNC members know that his financial supporters are in full support of the new initiative for the Arizona-based organization.