Charlie Kirk attacks 'Black culture' and 'fatherlessness' following FAA outage

Conservative host Charlie Kirk lashed out at "black culture" following an FAA outage that left over 8,500 flights canceled or delayed.



During his daily show on Wednesday, Kirk grappled with what might have caused the outage.

"Is it some sort of cyber attack; is it a hack? It could be," Kirk told his audience. "The government is saying it's not. But it could be the Chinese Communist Party retaliating against the House Republicans that have just set up a subcommittee that is expressly anti-CCP."

But Kirk speculated that the sexual orientation of Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was "more likely" to blame.

"What is more likely is who's in charge?" he said. "Well, the person who's in charge of the Department of Transportation was picked solely because of his sexual preference."

"So, when you hire personnel based on lifestyle or melanin content, you should not be shocked; no one should be surprised when things start to fall apart," Kirk opined.

The broadcaster offered advice that he said was primarily aimed at white conservatives.

"The amount of white guilt, the discomfort that conservatives have — sometimes Christians — about this issue gives you Pete Buttigieg!" he insisted.

Kirk went on to complain that one book author found that Black communities have greater difficulties "trying to slow down your life."

"[The author] believes that white people have some sort of institutional privilege, and it is a lie!" the host exclaimed. "It's a racist, bigoted lie. And because he lives in Portland, he is surrounded by so many white people that are afraid to speak truth about race, that, hey, it's actually not about skin color, maybe it's about fatherlessness or some very serious issues with Black culture."

"Can't say that!" he added. "No, you just have got to blame the white guy."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.