Charlie Kirk on mass shooting victims: 'We cannot allow them to emotionally hijack the narrative'

Conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk doubled down on his belief that gun deaths are "worth it" because of the liberty firearms provide.

After a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, Kirk reacted by defending recent remarks that were highlighted by Media Matters.

"I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights," the report quoted him as saying.

On his Monday broadcast, Kirk complained that media reports of the event had not focused on his proposed solutions to reduce gun deaths. Those solutions included increasing gun ownership and fathers in the home.

"Now you might say, oh Charlie, I don't want to live in that kind of militarized society," he opined. "I'm afraid we're already heading towards that, and I would rather have citizens have that ability where it's decentralized than just the government have that ability where it's centralized."

The right-wing host claimed that liberals were trying to reduce gun deaths to zero, which he said was impossible.

"Therefore, you have to be real," he argued. "And, of course, our hearts go out to the victims in Kentucky for every one of these situations. But we cannot allow them to emotionally hijack the narrative."

"You must use reason when you look at these things," Kirk added. "A free society comes with a cost, and that cost is worth it. Liberty is worth it."

The Monday shooting in Louisville resulted in at least four dead and eight injured.

