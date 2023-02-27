Charlie Kirk suggests Black people 'heading' to become a 'hate group'
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the 2021 Southwest Regional Conference hosted by Turning Point USA at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore)

Conservative podcast host Charlie Kirk defended embattled Dilbert comic strip writer Scott Adams after he called Black Americans a "hate group."

On the Monday edition of The Charlie Kirk Show, Kirk spent 15 minutes defending Adams, who had said white people should "get away" from Black people based on a poll from Rasmussen. The conservative pollster claimed that 26% of Black respondents disagreed that it was "okay to be white."

Adams' distributor stopped distributing the Dilbert comic strip to 2,000 newspapers after his racist rant.

At one point in the Monday broadcast, Kirk declared, "The essence of what he was saying is totally and completely true."

The conservative podcaster addressed whether Black people are a "hate group," as Adams had claimed.

"Okay, so Scott Adams — the cartoon — the founder of the cartoon Dilbert, said — quote — if — if — if — if — if nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people, then that makes them a hate group," Kirk explained to his audience.

"I don't love that," he added. "Because it's just over-generalizing, and who's to know if this is the actual sentiment of all Blacks in America. It certainly seems like it's heading that way."

"There is a lot of anti-white sentiment," the host complained.

Watch the video below from The Charlie Kirk Show.

Media SmartNews Video