Charlie Kirk claims 'witches' made him 'sick' as he attacks Trump grand jury foreperson

Conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk warned his listeners of dark "portals" after claiming that the foreperson of a Georgia special grand jury was a witch.

During Wednesday's edition of his show, Kirk reflected on media appearances by Emily Kohrs, the foreperson for a special grand jury that looked into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

"To make her the face of this entire political witch hunt — witch hunt!" Kirk exclaimed. "It also makes you wonder if the process of selecting jurors are skewed or corrupted in some way. I mean, don't they do background checks?"

"Should someone who is engaged in witchcraft probably not be the person you put on CNN?" he asked. "Not hyperbole."

The host claimed that Kohrs was "into alchemy; she's into herbs; she's into casting spells."

Kirk later said witches "do not have a lot of power, but they do have some."

"There are some very dark spiritual implications and dynamics here," he opined before telling a story about how a witch allegedly made him sick while visiting a church.

"I've encountered witches before," he remarked. "Three witches came up, and they started saying stuff at me. And maybe it was a coincidence, maybe it wasn't, but I got super sick right after that."

Kirk suggested that there was "a spiritual war playing out."

"Obviously, I believe that those unclean spirits are subservient to truth, to Christ, and to the one God," he concluded. "By the way, some of you in our audience say I do those things and I'm fine. OK. Great. Terrific. Be careful with that; those things can be portals into some really dark things."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.