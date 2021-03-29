Chauvin lawyer claims bystanders who begged cops to get off George Floyd's neck distracted them from giving him care

The defense attorney representing former Minneapolis Police Office Derek Chauvin on Monday argued that his client was distracted from giving care to the late George Floyd because a group of angry bystanders were surrounding them and yelling at them.
During the trial's opening day, attorney Eric Nelson claimed that bystanders who surrounded Chauvin and his fellow officers -- and who begged them to check Floyd's pulse as he lay motionless on the ground -- were the ones responsible for the officers failing to give Floyd care.
"There are people across the street, there are cars stopping, people yelling, there is a growing crowd in what officers perceive to be a threat," he said. "They're called names. You heard them this morning: 'You f*cking bum!' They're screaming at them, causing the officers to divert their attention from the care of Mr. Floyd."
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after he was caught on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine straight minutes, which resulted in his death.
